Senki sem reagált a fegyveres rablóra, pénz nélkül távozott

Botos Tamás
bulvár
július 08., 07:33

Hiába kiabálta, hogy

Le a földre!

- senki sem mozdult. Értetlenség fogadta a fegyveres rablót, aki egy atlantai szépségszalonba rontott be fényes nappal. Sem a vendégek, sem az alkalmazottak nem reagáltak a felszólításokra, így a rabló egyetlen mobillal távozott a boltból. Később azt is megtalálták.

atlanta fegyveres rablás