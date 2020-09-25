David Attenborough úgy elverte Jennifer Anistont az Instagramon, mint lantfarkú madár a kacsacsőrű emlőst

Amikor az előbb bekövettem, David Attenbourough-t, én voltam a hárommiliomodik, pedig a 94 éves természetfilmes csak tegnap, csütörtökön regisztrált az oldalra. Ahol 4 órán belül világrekordot döntött, mivel ennyi idő alatt érte el az egymillió követőt, egy és egynegyed órát verve az eddigi sebességi Insta-világbajnok Jennifer Anistonra.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
Első posztjában Attenborough a kílmaváltozásról és Föld drámai, törékeny állapotáról beszél, annyiban mégis optimista, mert szerinte létezik megoldás a problémákra. A filmes azt ígérte, hogy a következő hetekben ezekről a problémákról és lehetséges megoldásokról posztol majd videókat. Attenborough az accountját alapvetően - kezdetben mindenképp - az új tévésorozata, a Life On Our Planet, vagyis az Élet a bolygónkon promóciójára használja.
(via hvg.hu)