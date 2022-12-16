444's new documentary: The next 24 hours begin

Krisztina Farkas is raising her multiply disabled son, Ágoston, alone, who requires 24-hour care.

Kjell Kristian Grimstad-Hansen lives in Norway and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis as a child, which has now left him wheelchair-bound and in need of 24-hour care.

While Kjell Kristian is able to live completely independently in his own home with the help of his carers, the Hungarian mother can't find anyone to look after Ágoston 24 hours a day, let alone for a single hour.

English subtitles are available in Youtube settings.



Directed by Kitti Fődi; Photography by Kitti Fődi, Tamás Botos; Lighting, graphics by Bence Kiss, Sound engineer by Péter Terner; Translated from Norwegian by Dorina Szakony, Zita Zoltán; Supervision by Zsófia Mészáros, Dániel Ács, Tamás Botos, Gergő Plankó, Trygve Nielsen

