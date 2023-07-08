Senki sem reagált a fegyveres rablóra, pénz nélkül távozott

Hiába kiabálta, hogy

- senki sem mozdult. Értetlenség fogadta a fegyveres rablót, aki egy atlantai szépségszalonba rontott be fényes nappal. Sem a vendégek, sem az alkalmazottak nem reagáltak a felszólításokra, így a rabló egyetlen mobillal távozott a boltból. Később azt is megtalálták.

Atlanta police are searching for a man who attempted to rob a nail salon. Video shows multiple people in the salon not complying with the robbery suspect’s demands. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a silver sedan. https://t.co/nYsE4HFVzg pic.twitter.com/BAVmm8UlSa