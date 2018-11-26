Jackie Chan lánya feleségül vette a kanadai barátnőjét

View this post on Instagram

There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we've returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly stronger than blood. Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts Love always wins. Always.. . . . . . . . . #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove