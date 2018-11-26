Jackie Chan lánya feleségül vette a kanadai barátnőjét

A kínai színész 19 éves lánya, Etta Ng bejelentette, hogy november 8-án elvette 31 éves barátnőjét, Andi Autumnt. A pár Kanadában regisztrálta a házasságát, és most Hongkong ban laknak. Etta az erről szóló posztjában azt írta, a szerelem mindig győz.
There is nothing greater than true love found. With love we've returned. My home is Hong Kong, a beautiful city full of life and passion. Home is where love is. Home is safety and I know too many that do not feel safe within the environment they were given but the new tide is rising. A home is with the family that you can choose and with that we are never alone. Love is undoutbly stronger than blood. Everyone deserves love and not until I felt love can I be sure that understanding, connecting, attention and love in the face of hate can heal the most depraved of hearts Love always wins. Always.. . . . . . . . . #lovewins #gaymarriage #lgbtq #fightforwhatsright #love #iloveyou #teamlove
Etta Ng Jackie Chan és az egykori szépségkirálynő, Elaine Ng Yi Lei kapcsolatából született. Később az anyja egyedül nevelte. Bár a hírek szerint
Jackie Chan elfogadta a lánya szexualitását, sosem volt igazi kapcsolata vele. (BBC)