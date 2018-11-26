Jackie Chan lánya feleségül vette a kanadai barátnőjét

A Kétfarkú Kutya Pártnak több követője van, mint a Fidesznek, de Orbán Viktor a magyar Facebook politikuskirálya
Czinkóczi Sándor bulvár november 26., hétfő 23:54

A kínai színész 19 éves lánya, Etta Ng bejelentette, hogy november 8-án elvette 31 éves barátnőjét, Andi Autumnt. A pár Kanadában regisztrálta a házasságát, és most Hongkong ban laknak. Etta az erről szóló posztjában azt írta, a szerelem mindig győz.  

Etta Ng Jackie Chan és az egykori szépségkirálynő, Elaine Ng Yi Lei kapcsolatából született. Később az anyja egyedül nevelte. Bár a hírek szerint  Jackie Chan elfogadta a lánya szexualitását, sosem volt igazi kapcsolata vele. (BBC)  

