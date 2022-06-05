Orbán oroszbarátsága ellen tüntettek Varsóban

Több tucatnyian tiltakoztak a varsói magyar nagy követség előtt a magyar kormány oroszbarát politikája ellen. A demonstrálók az orosz olajembargóhoz való magyar álláspontra utalva csővezetékből öntöztek vérszerű folyadékot.

A happening was held in #Warsaw at the Hungarian Embassy to protest #Budapest 's position on sanctions against Russia and support for #Kyiv . 1/2 pic.twitter.com/P0qzDT8I06

Bright performance at the Hungarian Embassy in Warsaw.

Victor Orban opened the Druzhba oil pipeline with blood. Special guests at the event were Putin and Patriarch Kirill, who was expelled from the EU sanctions at the request of the Hungarian prime minister

Photo Antek Iwańczuk pic.twitter.com/4grRvPSzY7