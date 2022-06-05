Orbán oroszbarátsága ellen tüntettek Varsóban

Több tucatnyian tiltakoztak a varsói magyar nagy követség előtt a magyar kormány oroszbarát politikája ellen. A demonstrálók az orosz olajembargóhoz való magyar álláspontra utalva csővezetékből öntöztek vérszerű folyadékot.
A happening was held in #Warsaw at the Hungarian Embassy to protest #Budapest's position on sanctions against Russia and support for #Kyiv. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/P0qzDT8I06— 🇺🇦Ukraine News Live🇺🇦 (@UkraineNewsLive) June 4, 2022
Bright performance at the Hungarian Embassy in Warsaw.— Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) June 4, 2022
Victor Orban opened the Druzhba oil pipeline with blood. Special guests at the event were Putin and Patriarch Kirill, who was expelled from the EU sanctions at the request of the Hungarian prime minister
Photo Antek Iwańczuk pic.twitter.com/4grRvPSzY7
Kommentek
Ha kommentelnél, ahhoz Közösség vagy Belső Kör csomagra van szükséged. Ha csak olvasnád a többiek hozzászólásait, ahhoz nem kell előfizetés.