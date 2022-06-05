Orbán oroszbarátsága ellen tüntettek Varsóban

Botos Tamás
POLITIKA
június 5., vasárnap 11:19
3

Több tucatnyian tiltakoztak a varsói magyar nagy követség előtt a magyar kormány oroszbarát politikája ellen. A demonstrálók az orosz olajembargóhoz való magyar álláspontra utalva csővezetékből öntöztek vérszerű folyadékot.

