Fake news is flooding into Hungary straight from Moscow

- Since 2014, the spread of Russian misinformation in Hungary is tangible.
- First it the Ukraine war, then it was the migration crisis that fueled the spreading of fake news.
- This is the second video in our series on Russian influence in Hungary.
- By: Ásmány Zoltán, Botos Tamás, Budai Balázs, Erdélyi Péter, Halász Júlia, Kiss Bence, Kiss Vera, Kovács Patrícia, Kőrösi Máté, Magyari Péter, Mészáros Zsófia, Benjamin Novák, Rényi Pál Dániel, Tamás Bence Gáspár, Terner Péter
