Az ukrán határnál rengeteg házba több tucatnyi szavazópolgárt jelentettek be, de a helyiek sosem látták őket
Mi van, ha a poén csattanója a Fidesz győzelme lesz?
Saját részre vagy szükségtelen, vagy használhatatlan a méregdrágán tárolt köldökzsínórvér

Fake news is flooding into Hungary straight from Moscow

  • Since 2014, the spread of Russian misinformation in Hungary is tangible.
  • First it the Ukraine war, then it was the migration crisis that fueled the spreading of fake news.
  • This is the second video in our series on Russian influence in Hungary.
  • You can watch the first episode about the new Cold War here.
  • Hit the CC button in the YouTube video player to read the English language captions.
  • By: Ásmány Zoltán, Botos Tamás, Budai Balázs, Erdélyi Péter, Halász Júlia, Kiss Bence, Kiss Vera, Kovács Patrícia, Kőrösi Máté, Magyari Péter, Mészáros Zsófia, Benjamin Novák, Rényi Pál Dániel, Tamás Bence Gáspár, Terner Péter
  • To support our journalism, make a donation via PayPal (donation@444.hu), or explore other options by clicking here.
Kapcsolódó

This is how Hungary became a key player in the new Cold War

Népszerű
Uralkodj magadon!
Új kommentelési szabályok vannak 2016. január 21-től. Itt olvashatod el, hogy mik azok, és itt azt, hogy miért vezettük be őket.
;