Többezer ukrán feküdt le a földre Varsóban

Pénteken Varsóban nagyszabású szimpátiatüntetést tartottak az orosz agresszor által megtámadott Ukrajna mellett.



De nemcsak lengyelek, hanem rengeteg ukrán menekült is demonstrált, akik saját külön akciót is tartottak, amennyiben jó sokan lefeküdtek a földre, a háború ártalan áldozataira emlékezve. Így nézett ki:



While you are talking we are dying - thousands of Ukrainians in Warsaw lied down today to commemorate victims of war and to call @POTUS to deliver air defence weapon to Ukraine now. Every minute of delay kills. pic.twitter.com/9bUbAL8oPx

illetve más szögből:

🇺🇦On the day of US President Biden's visit to Poland, hundreds of Ukrainians lay down in a square in the city center in Warsaw, symbolizing their fallen compatriots in the Russian war against Ukraine. The protesters took with them national symbols and banners. pic.twitter.com/zF6Ad7S52v