Többezer ukrán feküdt le a földre Varsóban

Pénteken Varsóban nagyszabású szimpátiatüntetést tartottak az orosz agresszor által megtámadott Ukrajna mellett.
Warsaw! @POTUS #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/4fkzHty52r— Hanna Hopko (@HopkoHanna) March 25, 2022
De nemcsak lengyelek, hanem rengeteg ukrán menekült is demonstrált, akik saját külön akciót is tartottak, amennyiben jó sokan lefeküdtek a földre, a háború ártalan áldozataira emlékezve. Így nézett ki:
While you are talking we are dying - thousands of Ukrainians in Warsaw lied down today to commemorate victims of war and to call @POTUS to deliver air defence weapon to Ukraine now. Every minute of delay kills. pic.twitter.com/9bUbAL8oPx— Daria Kaleniuk (@dkaleniuk) March 25, 2022
illetve más szögből:
🇺🇦On the day of US President Biden's visit to Poland, hundreds of Ukrainians lay down in a square in the city center in Warsaw, symbolizing their fallen compatriots in the Russian war against Ukraine. The protesters took with them national symbols and banners. pic.twitter.com/zF6Ad7S52v— The New Voice of Ukraine (@NewVoiceUkraine) March 25, 2022
