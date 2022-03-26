Többezer ukrán feküdt le a földre Varsóban

Szily László
külföld
március 25., péntek 23:48
Pénteken Varsóban nagyszabású szimpátiatüntetést tartottak az orosz agresszor által megtámadott Ukrajna mellett.

De nemcsak lengyelek, hanem rengeteg ukrán menekült is demonstrált, akik saját külön akciót is tartottak, amennyiben jó sokan lefeküdtek a földre, a háború ártalan áldozataira emlékezve. Így nézett ki:

illetve más szögből:



