link
Forrás
Black propaganda campaigns in the Orbán regime
Kiss Bence
plankog
Ács Dániel
Botos Tamás
video
november 17., 09:03
facebook
twitter
tumblr
linkedin
The Orbán regime has at its disposal a media apparatus unparalleled in Europe.
The first targets of smear campaigns were political opponents, but now anyone can be targeted.
The truth has no part to play in these campaigns.
What can the justice system do about it?
The film was made possible thanks to 444 subscribers.
Produced by Dániel Ács, Tamás Botos, Bence Kiss, Bendegúz Kovács, Gergő Plankó, Balázs Kristóf, Dániel Németh, Tamás Páll.
English subtitles by Anna Klaniczay.
magyar jeti
propaganda
black propaganda camapign
valótlanul