link Forrás

Black propaganda campaigns in the Orbán regime

Kiss Bence
plankog
Ács Dániel
Botos Tamás
video
november 17., 09:03
  • The Orbán regime has at its disposal a media apparatus unparalleled in Europe.
  • The first targets of smear campaigns were political opponents, but now anyone can be targeted.
  • The truth has no part to play in these campaigns.
  • What can the justice system do about it?
  • The film was made possible thanks to 444 subscribers.
  • Produced by Dániel Ács, Tamás Botos, Bence Kiss, Bendegúz Kovács, Gergő Plankó, Balázs Kristóf, Dániel Németh, Tamás Páll.
  • English subtitles by Anna Klaniczay.
magyar jeti propaganda black propaganda camapign valótlanul